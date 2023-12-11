The Covenant School announces they will return to Burton Hills in April 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Covenant School has announced that the return to Burton Hills will take place in April.

In June, it was announced that they would not begin the next school year at it's main campus. In a letter sent to parents, they state that the decision came due to the timeline for implementing changes to serve the school's needs.

In the most recent decision, Covenant School officials said there were a number of factors that led to the decision including safety, learning disruption, teacher readiness and the year anniversary of the school shooting.

The full letter can be read below:

Dear Covenant School Parents,

I hope this letter finds you in joyful anticipation of our coming Savior. It is always uplifting to watch the students’ excitement leading up to the holidays.

As we discussed in our November 16 parent meeting, I promised to provide you with a definitive answer about the timing of our return to Burton Hills. It is with mixed emotions that I tell you that The Covenant School will begin the transition to Burton Hills the week of April 15.

As you know, we have had every expectation of returning to Burton Hills on January 3rd. Covenant Presbyterian Church has been faithful to its promise of restoring the building by investing over $3 million in renovations. They have worked tirelessly to be able to welcome us back to our cherished “home.”

There are many factors that have led to the choice of this date, and we want to be as transparent as possible about what led to this decision.

Safety and Security: While construction is on track to be finished in early January, due to the technical nature of the security installation, implementation and training are not expected to be completed until the end of February. As the safety of our students, staff, and the entire school and Church community is a top priority, we are unwilling to compromise on the thoroughness and effectiveness of these procedures. The Church has contracted with Critical Intervention Services [thecovenantschool.us11.list-manage.com] to develop the plans necessary to equip both Church and school to be in sync with safety and ensure everyone in the building is safe. The Leadership Team is very thankful for the Church’s leadership in hiring CIS and committing to the implementation of their plan.

Learning Disruption: Moving is exhausting, and change is hard in the best of circumstances. It takes time and effort to move and additional time to get settled. When we look at the full picture of moving, we can’t help but acknowledge the huge learning disruption this will cause for our students as they adjust to the building and new routines. Providing a quality education for our students is tantamount to our mission. Staying at BHCC through mid-April will minimize the disruption to learning and allow for the greatest academic outcome. April 18 is the start of the second half of the fourth quarter grading period. It provides a window of time for a smooth transition to Burton Hills, with minimal effect on academic activities.

Teacher Readiness: Our faculty’s readiness to go back into the building is tantamount to our students’ success in the classroom. After consulting with our faculty and mental health professionals, we understand our teachers need more opportunities to be in the restored building without being responsible for students in order to prepare their hearts and minds for the transition. Our faculty and staff have been working with the Onsite Foundation [thecovenantschool.us11.list-manage.com] , and after our session last Friday, the Onsite counselors were truly impressed by the unwavering commitment to healing demonstrated by our faculty. Extending our transition period not only provides our faculty with more time for healing but also allows Onsite to continue working with them at Burton Hills. This approach is designed to support the ongoing well-being of our educators.

Student Readiness: After receiving all of the Rainbow of Resiliency forms, it is clear that many of our students are still showing signs of trauma. Mental health experts agree that our students need more time in the restored building to feel safe there. This extension will give Dr. Ann Caballero time to work with our students and create healing opportunities for them at the Burton Hills campus.

The March 27 Anniversary: Recognizing the challenges trauma survivors face during anniversaries, we are mindful of the impact on our students and especially faculty. Delaying our return until after March 27 will provide them with the opportunity to navigate this period more smoothly. This approach acknowledges potential triggers associated with anniversaries, ensuring a more seamless transition back to Burton Hills and minimizing learning disruptions for our students.

It is important to know that this decision has not been made lightly but has been made on the bent knees of the Leadership Team before the Lord. It is one that has been agonized over, debated over, and prayed over. The Leadership Team and I share in the disappointment you may be feeling; please remember many of us are parents, too. Our entire community is navigating uncharted territory in a situation that has never been encountered before. There is no guidebook.

We understand that this news will raise lots of questions. Your trust, understanding, and cooperation during this period of adjustment are greatly appreciated. To foster a sense of unity and prioritize the well-being of our community, we encourage you to share your questions and concerns directly with the Leadership Team. Please feel free to reach out to any of us to discuss your inquiries or concerns—we're here to help and listen, and we are happy to meet face to face.

The Leadership Team and The Covenant School Board remain committed to providing the best possible education for your children while prioritizing everyone’s safety and well-being. We appreciate your continued support and prayers as we navigate through these unforeseen circumstances.

May we continue to rest in the promises the Lord reveals through this Advent season.

Sincerely,

Trudy Waters

Interim Head of School