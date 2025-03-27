The Covenant School honors students and staff killed on second anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's a somber anniversary as March 27, 2025, marks two years since a gunman opened fire inside The Covenant School — killing three children and three adults.

The events of that day are still horrifying and difficult to describe.

We will never forget their names or their stories. On March 27, 2023, the world lost Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, Hallie Scruggs, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak and Katherine Koonce. In the months following the shooting, two nonprofit organizations were created focusing on change.

Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows provides education on the impact of school shootings and prevention strategies and aims to enhance mental health support within schools. The second organization, the Covenant Families Action Fund, focuses on driving meaningful legislative change, advocating for gun violence prevention solutions.

The fight is still ongoing with many begging for more to be done.

The Covenant School released a statement for Thursday's anniversary:

Two years have passed, and still, we remember. We grieve. We hope.



On this day, we pause to honor the precious lives lost on March 27, 2023—lives filled with love, joy, and purpose. We hold their families, our Covenant community, and all who carry this sorrow close in our hearts.



Yet, even in the depths of loss, we cling to the promise that our God is making all things new (Isaiah 43:19). We see His renewal in the kindness shared, the faith strengthened, and the beauty that has risen from the ashes. We hear it in the laughter of our students, see it in their wonder as they learn and grow, and feel it in the love that continues to bind us together.



We hold the tension of sorrow and joy, grieving with hope (1 Thessalonians 4:13), knowing that love endures and that darkness will not have the final word.



As we remember, we remain committed to the healing of our faculty, staff, students, and families, moving forward together in faith and love. We are deeply grateful for the support and care that has sustained us over the last 24 months. The Covenant School