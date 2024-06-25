Watch Now
News

Actions

The Covenant School opens doors giving a look at the revitalized space of its original campus

Peter Pan 3.jpg
The Covenant School
Peter Pan 3.jpg
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jun 25, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Covenant School opened its doors on Tuesday giving a look at the revitalized space of its original campus in Burton Hills.

“We appreciate the opportunity to share our story and the gospel message,” Head of School Trudy Waters said. “We have seen firsthand that out of deep loss, sorrow and pain can come healing, hope and joy."

The school said in a release on Tuesday that they've received incredible support from those in the Nashville community and beyond following the tragic events that happened last March.

Some of the support included support from The Joel Foundation, 4Wall Entertainment, Steve Cohen Productions, Clea Sherer and Joanna Teplin, Ed Nash and the team at Onsite and the Onsite Foundation.

“It has been a privilege to partner with the leadership and staff of The Covenant School. Music can bring joy and kindness to children and families, and we are proud that our foundation helped create a special environment that will be filled with music for years to come,” Billy and Alexis Joel said.

This club witnessed the early days of the AIDS crisis and decided to do something about it.

Amidst their own grief and facing hatred these gentlemen worked to save lives. Forrest Sanders brings us a history lesson that's ripple effects are still evident across Nashville.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community