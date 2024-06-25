The Covenant School opens doors giving a look at the revitalized space of its original campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Covenant School opened its doors on Tuesday giving a look at the revitalized space of its original campus in Burton Hills.

“We appreciate the opportunity to share our story and the gospel message,” Head of School Trudy Waters said. “We have seen firsthand that out of deep loss, sorrow and pain can come healing, hope and joy."

The school said in a release on Tuesday that they've received incredible support from those in the Nashville community and beyond following the tragic events that happened last March.

Some of the support included support from The Joel Foundation, 4Wall Entertainment, Steve Cohen Productions, Clea Sherer and Joanna Teplin, Ed Nash and the team at Onsite and the Onsite Foundation.

“It has been a privilege to partner with the leadership and staff of The Covenant School. Music can bring joy and kindness to children and families, and we are proud that our foundation helped create a special environment that will be filled with music for years to come,” Billy and Alexis Joel said.