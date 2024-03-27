The Covenant School reflects a year after school shooting that took the lives of six

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A year ago today, six innocent people lost their lives during a shooting at The Covenant School.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, Hallie Scruggs, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak, and Katherine Koonce.

On Wednesday, The Covenant School reflected on the past year.

The past year has been terribly difficult for our community, and the pain is still very real. Throughout this challenging time, our unwavering commitment has been to prioritize the well-being and healing of our students, families, teachers, and staff.

“As we mark this painful anniversary, we find solace in the light that has emerged from the darkness. It is with profound gratitude that we acknowledge the overwhelming outpouring of love and support we have received from our local Nashville community and around the world. Your kindness has been a beacon of hope, and the depth of your generosity profoundly moves us. We continue to see all of the ways in which the Lord is providing for and loving our community. He has been and will continue to be our comfort and strength.”

An event will be held for the school community today. It is not open to the public.