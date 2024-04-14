The Covenant School students and staff to return to Green Hills campus more than a year after shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just over a year after the shooting at the Covenant School took the lives of three young students and three adults who worked at the school, students and faculty will return to the main campus in Green Hills for classes this week.

The school has been under construction and renovating, making security improvements and updates to the classrooms to make students and staff feel safe in the building again.

Since the shooting last March, classes have been held at the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

The original plan was to return to the school's Burton Hills Boulevard campus in January, but school officials said the building was not quite ready yet then.

Teachers and staff have already been back in the building to prepare for students to return.

The return to campus will be happening as Covenant families prepare to go before a Chancery Court judge to testify against the release of the Covenant School shooter's writings and journals.

The families have argued that the release of the documents could re-traumatize their children and inspire other shootings.

While the parties who want the documents released said it will help experts better understand mass shootings in order to create policies to stop them.

The public records hearing for the Covenant documents is set to start Tuesday.