The Covenant School will not be returning to the main campus in the fall

WTVF
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 11:30:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Covenant School will not begin the next school year at its main campus.

This announcement comes from a letter sent to Covenant School teachers, staff and families over the weekend.

In the letter, they state that the decision comes due to the timeline for implementing changes to serve the school's needs, the Session of Covenant Presbyterian Church made the decision to ask the school to begin the 2023-24 school year in an alternative location.  

Brentwood Hills Church of Christ will be hosting the school in the fall.

They anticipate the school will return to the Burton Hills campus when the appropriate modifications are complete.

