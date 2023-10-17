The Covenant Schools plans for students to return to main campus in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been seven months since three students and three adults were killed in the Covenant School shooting. Classrooms on campus have been idle since, but a new plan has shared updates on when students may return.

A recent letter sent to families details plans for students and teachers to return by January 3. It would move students from the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ campus where they've been since last spring.

The letter came from The Covenant School Task Force, which shared that there will be $2.8 million in renovations done.

Currently, the plan involves moving several classrooms and renovating areas to create more "appropriately" sized rooms for the school. The letter goes on to say administrative activities would then be moved to the rooms in the third-grade hallway. That's where the three students were killed.

The cost will be offset by the $850,000 in insurance payments and will also include improvements to the church area of the school. That portion of the campus opened back up in time for Easter services this year.