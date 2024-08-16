The drought in Middle Tennessee is still with us, leaving farmers uncertain about harvest

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Steve Hawkersmith drove up the lane of his farm on the way to his soybean field.

The bumpy ride mimicked this summer's growing season for row crops — one etched with a fluctuating drought across Middle Tennessee.

At the top, Hawkersmith parked his red truck between two fields. His dogs, Sophie and Pete, started running into the field to his right. That's where Hawkersmith pulled up a bean pod.

"See that’s where they are starting right there," he said, pointing at a healthy bean pod that was growing on track.

But just feet away, it was a different outcome. Hawkersmith walked through brown beanstalks that usually looked akin to harvest season after combining.

"This one is bad news," he said, pulling up bean pods that were undergrown. "You see that little bit of one like that right there. But if he grew all the way, he would always be behind."

Scattered showers across Middle Tennessee throughout the summer haven't meant even precipitation across farmland. And for Hawkersmith, that's especially frustrating for his 500 acres of crops. He has multiple farms across a two-mile radius.

"One day it rained at one farm and it didn’t rain down here. And you’ll say, ‘Why didn’t it rain in both places?'” he said with a laugh.

What the drought is like in Middle Tennessee

The U.S. Drought Monitor comes out every Thursday.

Currently, much of Tennessee is in some form of drought. Where Hawkersmith farms in Coffee County, the drought level is abnormally dry. That usually indicates short-term dryness can slow crop and pasture growth, increase the risk of fire and leave lingering water deficits.

However, the drought has gotten somewhat better. I shot this story at the end July, when Coffee County was in a severe drought. That typically means the lack of rain can lead to crop and pasture losses, water shortages, and water restrictions. The risk of fire is very high.

I went to ask our Storm 5 meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray about this and the maps.

"When it comes to need, we really need it to get closer to the Tennessee-Alabama state line," she said. "We have had so much rain over the past several weeks. People thought, 'This is going to fix the situation.' But we have to remember the showers that we are having, not all of these are widespread."

Farmers like Hawkersmith won't know how much the drought will impact them until harvest time.

Until then, he and others can only stand and wait until it's to crawl into the top of the combine.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emily.west@newschannel5.com.

