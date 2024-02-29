The Easter Bunny is going to be hopping into town this weekend!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Easter bunny will be bouncing his way to CoolSprings Galleria soon!

Starting on Friday, March 1st, the Easter Bunny will be nestled in his garden, ready to take family photos with shoppers.

You can visit the bunny in the lower level center court during these times:



Monday – Saturday, 11am to 8pm

Sunday, 12pm to 6pm

Visits are always free, with photo packages available for purchase.