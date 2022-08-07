The excitement returns for opening weekend of the Williamson County Fair

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's something about tradition that keeps people coming back, especially when it's a tradition shared by the entire community.

“I think it’s kind of nostalgic," said Thompson's Station resident, Kristen Riggs. "You know it comes every year, everybody wants to come. I think it’s something our kids I hope one day will come back with our grandkids and bring everybody back like when they were little."

Riggs said the event is fun for all four of her children. "I make sure to note it every year in the calendar," she said. "This is the fair and we pick a date and we're going."

Whether it's the sights, smells, or just the excitement of it all- families showed up in droves for the opening weekend of the Williamson County Fair.

“It brings so many people out here, like, so many people want to be a part of this and you just see so many families out and so many older kids and younger kids," said Nolensville resident Nora Romano.

This year’s fair features more than 30 rides and games, including some new rides. There’s even an on-site circus, Jurassic Kingdom experience for kids and a Chainsaw Artist.

But at the heart of the fair is the local agricultural industry. "Agriculture, our farmers are the backbone of America and it's hard times for them right now," said Entertainment Chair of the Williamson County Fair Board of Directors, Diane Giddens.

With exhibits like a birthing pig exhibit, livestock and other educational displays, families can learn all about Williamson County’s agricultural industry.

But the rides, games and livestock wouldn't be possible without the help of the 1,100 volunteers who make it happen- it's actually half of what the organization had pre-COVID.

"Just like... places of employment throughout the state, even here in Williamson County, we have a lot of openings," said Giddens. "People are not volunteering as they used to- some for personal reasons, some for health concerns."

Still, it hasn't slowed turnout and visitors are doing what it takes to keep the tradition going.

