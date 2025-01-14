The Factory in Franklin was approved for expansion. Neighbors have concerns.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Factory in Franklin is growing and has undergone revitalization during the last 12 months.

The Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance to build a small parking lot there to help with the growing popularity.

It's part of a larger project to build a parking garage and hotel on the property.

I spoke with one neighbor who felt like his neighborhood was getting forgotten amid the growth.

The Factory at Franklin water tower peers over Paul Lebovitz's property.

He moved in decades ago when it was still an actual factory.

Little did he know years ago the accessory he and his neighbors would need now.

“They’ve all coned up,” said Lebovitz. “Usually there’s one or two cars that end up here,” he said referring to visitors to the Factory parking along his property.

The Factory's set to grow even more. In January, developers appealed to the zoning board for an exception to build against the historic guidelines.

In a short discussion. the board voted to allow a small 20-space parking lot on Liberty pike.

“These are aggressive builders, and so they go in and they ask for it. They got what they asked,” said Lebovitz.

Holladay Properties' Allen Arender said the parking lot is one piece of a larger project: a 120-room hotel and a 250-car parking garage.

“What we’ve set out to do here is this Factory to downtown connection,” said Arender. “We’re excited about the popularity of The Factory.”

For the past year, Arender said they've worked with the historic commission.

However, Lebovitz sees out his front door how traffic only grows while natural landscaping disappears.

He fears some decisions have favored money instead of those who call this historic town their home.

“Everybody has to follow the regs. They need to follow them as well. Can't just give a giveaway at BZA,” said Lebovitz.

The developers will present their master plan to the planning commission later this month.

