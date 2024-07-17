The fate of the green bridge is uncertain

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (Nashville Banner) — The bridge that spans the Duck River in Old Stone Fort State Park is a popular photo backdrop and a uniquely Tennessee landmark. It was built by the Nashville Bridge Company 118 years ago, and is possibly the last such bridge still in existence. The state plans to remove and replace the bridge, citing safety concerns and millions of dollars in potential repair costs. A local preservation group has hired an independent analyst and has gotten repair estimates that are a fraction of the state’s numbers. They hope the bridge can be kept in place.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need “Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!” -Rhori Johnston