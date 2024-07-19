The following entities have been impacted locally by the global internet outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A global internet outage has impacted just about everyone around the world and we want to make sure you're aware of who's been impacted locally.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security local Driver Services Centers may be unable to process transactions.

The Metro Records Office was impacted earlier this morning but has since accessed their system and are up and running.

According to the Tennessee Department of Human Resources, many state operations have been impacted including State job applications.

They are closely monitoring the outage to assess any potential impacts.

Earlier this morning at BNA, a ground stop was issued due to the outage. Airlines including Delta, Spirit, United and Allegiant were all impacted causing major delays and flight cancellations.

The FAA has issued a ground stop due to an IT outage. Contact your airline before arriving to BNA. The airport remains operational. Please contact your respective airline before arriving to the airport. Despite this, the airport remains fully operational. pic.twitter.com/683HL9rGgB — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) July 19, 2024

As of 8 a.m., the only airline on a FAA-ground stop was Allegiant.

Faulty update leads to global it outage

BNA is still urging people to check their airline if they are planning on heading to the airport today as their flight may have been impacted.

We will update as more details come in.

