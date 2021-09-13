The Gardner School announces COVID vaccine, testing requirement for employees

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Gardner School (TGS) announced it will require its employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing beginning in October.

The preschool employs more than 650 teachers and staff across cities in seven states, including its Tennessee locations in Nashville, Brentwood and Franklin. Its headquarters is based in Franklin.

“As the highly contagious Delta variant continues to impact more and more children, The Gardner School is aligning with public health best practices, as well as other major childcare providers across the country, to ensure those who are most vulnerable to the virus remain protected. TGS will require weekly testing for employees who are not fully vaccinated by October 18,” the preschool announced Monday.

All TGS teachers and staff members were notified of the new policy last week. However, TGS says most of its employees are already vaccinated. The preschool serves children ages six weeks to five years old.

“Protecting everyone at The Gardner School is fundamental to who we are, and it’s the right thing to do. We will continue to make the decisions that keep us on the safest path forward,”said Tammy Robinson, Chief Operating Officer of The Gardner School.