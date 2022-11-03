Watch Now
The glassification of Nashville — will it stand the test of time?

The city’s skyline has been transformed by shimmering structures and some wonder if they’ll stand the test of time. This by the Nashville Banner and NewsChannel 5.
Posted at 6:46 PM, Nov 03, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We joke a lot about the cranes looming over downtown Nashville. But the glass skyscrapers that follow them have transformed the way our city looks. There was a time when the limestone L&C tower was the tallest structure between New York and Miami. Now it’s standing in the shadow of glass.

What’s behind the evolution? And will it look the same in a century?

We talked to a historian, an engineer and Tony Giarratana — the man who’s got his eye on building the tallest skyscraper yet — to examine the glassification of downtown Nashville.

This story is a partnership between NewsChannel 5 and the Nashville Banner. The Banner is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization focused on civic news and will launch fully next year. For more information, visit NashvilleBanner.com.

