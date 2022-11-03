The glassification of Nashville — will it stand the test of time?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We joke a lot about the cranes looming over downtown Nashville. But the glass skyscrapers that follow them have transformed the way our city looks. There was a time when the limestone L&C tower was the tallest structure between New York and Miami. Now it’s standing in the shadow of glass.

What’s behind the evolution? And will it look the same in a century?

We talked to a historian, an engineer and Tony Giarratana — the man who’s got his eye on building the tallest skyscraper yet — to examine the glassification of downtown Nashville.

This story is a partnership between NewsChannel 5 and the Nashville Banner. The Banner is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization focused on civic news and will launch fully next year. For more information, visit NashvilleBanner.com.