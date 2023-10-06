The Grand Ole Opry celebrates its 98th birthday with concerts and events throughout the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week the historic Grand Ole Opry is celebrating its 98th birthday with concerts and events all through the weekend.

The Opry knows how to do it big and has been celebrating since Wednesday, but there are plenty more events for everyone to go to.

Over the last couple of days, the Opry has showcased women in country and Opry Country Classics.

The party continues Friday with performances by Connie Smith, Dailey and Vincent, Chapel Hart, Chris Young and more. Tickets are going fast for $50 and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Fans are also invited to listen to free music and activities on the Opry Plaza Friday night and all day Saturday.

Saturday night more artists will perform starting at 7 p.m. like Sara Evans, Charlie McCoy, and Bill Anderson just to name a few.

Those tickets are also going fast. You can get the 7 p.m. tickets or come later at 9 p.m. for a slightly cheaper ticket.

Lastly, on Sunday, everyone is invited to come out for Community Day where people can tour backstage free of charge from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. if you are a Tennessee resident.

Whether you buy a ticket or take advantage of some of the free music and fun on the plaza, there is a way everyone can celebrate 98 years of country music history at the Opry.