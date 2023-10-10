The Grand Ole Opry is going pink in support of breast cancer awareness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to stand in solidarity with those in the fight the Grand Ole Opry is turning pink.

The historic venue is hosting a one night only event Tuesday which features a handful of great artists.

Carly Pearce, Priscilla Block, Riders in the Sky and Gary Mule Deer will be taking the stage just to name a few. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

With your purchase, $5 from each ticket will go directly to Susan G. Komen in the ongoing fight against breast cancer. Pearce will flip the switch on the Opry's signature barn backdrop, turning it pink for the night to raise awareness.

Opry Vice President Dan Rogers said the feeling of solidarity has a lasting impact on those that attend. He said the pews will be filled with all sorts of stories and people impacted by the disease in some way. Even on stage, the artists will share powerful music about the battle.

Rogers hopes that everyone in the room realizes they are not alone in this journey and find healing in the power of music.

“Year after year, the artists on stage, the staff at the Opry, and most importantly the 4,400 people sitting in the pews in addition to all those tuned in really feel empowered, they feel loved by their fellow man and woman and feel like they’re in a battle not alone," said Rogers.