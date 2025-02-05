'The greatest gift that I can give,' Non-profit launches a wheelchair dance class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An inclusive dance studio that empowers individuals of all ability levels is expanding. The non-profit MOVE Inclusive Dance launched a new wheelchair dance class.

The music is bumping, and hearts are racing as these ladies showcase their best moves, embodying the idea that dance knows no boundaries.

“You feeling it? You should feel it,” said dance teacher Scarlett Hunter.

From a young age, Hunter had a dream of becoming a dancer, but the path wasn’t easy. Dance studios didn’t reflect her experience.

“You feel left out, you feel like you're not part of the group. You feel like you're not even worthy sometimes, and it can be really heartbreaking,” explained Hunter.

But instead of letting those feelings deter her, Hunter chose to forge her own path. Now, she’s guiding others to find their unique rhythm.

“I really kind of wanted to open up a space for chair users, because I didn't have that when I was younger,” added Hunter. “I had to adapt everything on my own.”

Enter MOVE Inclusive Dance, a non-profit dedicated to making sure everyone can dance. Founder and Executive Director Lauren Morris has long dreamed of offering a wheelchair class.

“I've wanted to offer this to the community the entire time,” explained Morris. “But I didn't have a teacher for it.”

Now, with a new studio in Franklin, those dreams have become a reality.

“I think that everyone should have that opportunity to be able to go and sign up for a dance class, no matter what their life looks like,” added Morris. “And so that's what we're here to do.”

The studio empowers those who use wheelchairs to embrace their happiness through movement.

“I think this is a really great reminder that there’s positivity on the other side of an injury, a disability, or a life-changing circumstance, or whatever it might be,” said participant Lindsey Decker.

They are also breaking stereotypes along the way.

“We as chair users are expected to have a certain demeanor all the time,” said participant Kasondra Farmer. “And to get to be sassy and let out our own personalities is a huge thing.”

Finding a studio where they feel like they belong.

“When I danced, I was able to release my emotions and just really feel like myself. That was such an important thing for me, and it really helped me form myself as an adult. I feel that if I can give that to someone else, that's just the greatest gift that I can give,” said Hunter.

Class Details:



When: MONDAYS at 5:00 PM

MONDAYS at 5:00 PM Where: MOVE Inclusive Dance – Franklin Studio

1113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite #404, Franklin, TN

MOVE Inclusive Dance – Franklin Studio 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite #404, Franklin, TN Who: Teens and adults who are independent wheelchair users

They are planning to add a kids class at the Bellevue studio on Wednesday evenings. They are looking for 2 more people to confirm enrollment.

