The Grilled Cheeserie closing Franklin location on Main Street

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the day of her birthday in 2019, cofounder Crystal De Luna-Bogan turned the key and opened her Franklin location of The Grilled Cheeserie.

But not three years later, Luna-Bogan is having to tape a note to the glass and lock the door behind her for the last time on Main Street of dishing up tots and melty sandwiches.

"As soon as we found our employees alternative positions, we chose to close quietly," she said. With the pandemic, we opened right before. We loved being here, and it was well received as one could be in an area highly-tourist based. But it was draining our other restaurants’ resources. We closed so many times for the safety of the team. We didn’t see ourselves recovering. We decided to close and strengthen our other businesses."

Fear not, Luna-Bogan said.

The Grilled Cheeserie food truck will come back for Franklin and fans can still sit down at their brick-and-mortar in Hillsboro Village and Main Street in Nashville.

"Small businesses still need everyone," she said. "This will keep happening if people aren’t mindful."

She added they will look to try again in Franklin if they can find the right location.