The Harlem Globetrotters are headed to Middle Tennessee in 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Harlem Globetrotters are heading to Middle Tennessee next year!

You can experience the world-famous team and their trick shots, signature spins, dunks and more!

They'll take on their determined rivals, the Washington Generals in Knoxville on January 30, Clarksville on January 31 and Nashville on February 1!

You can find ticket details and more appearances here!

