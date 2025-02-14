The Hideaway Farm displays items telling the Hank Williams story

BON AQUA, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man's home has become a showcase for items of country music history. If you're a fan of classic country, you can't get much better than this. The place is putting a new focus on the connection between two legends.

"Everything I didn't get to do in a corporate setting, I'm doing now," said Brian Oxley.

When Brian retired from running a huge service company, his life made this pivot. He bought a place in Bon Aqua, and what's so interesting about it is who used to own it.

"Johnny [Cash] had this place for 30 years," Brian said. "He called it the center of the universe where gravity starts."

This is The Hideaway Farm. Open to the public, Brian has the place filled with things telling the Johnny Cash story, like Johnny's collection of hotel room keys. Important to Brian is he collects things that tell the stories of even more artists than Johnny.

"This is Waylon's jacket," Brian said, showcasing a jacket that belonged to Waylon Jennings. "He wore this jacket on many important TV shows."

"Carl Perkins' guitar," he said gesturing to another piece. "Look at that jacket. Fats Domino!"

Brian got ahold of a pair of broken glasses that belonged to Elvis. He believes Elvis threw them across a room.

Brian has some new additions, things that belonged to another legend of music.

Among the most interesting things he's bought and added to The Hideaway Farm are shirts actually worn by Hank Williams Sr. There are hats too, though Brian has a clear favorite of the items.

"The glasses," he said, gesturing to a pair of glasses in a case. "It's the most special thing, I feel."

So, why tell the story of Hank Williams Sr. in a place that belonged to Johnny Cash? Brian said there's a special connection, thinking back to when Hank Williams Jr. fell from a Montana mountain in 1975.

"Johnny and June were the godfathers of Hank Williams Jr.," Brian said. "When he almost died and was in the hospital, the first people there when he opened his eyes was Johnny and June."

No, Brian couldn't have guessed this is what retirement would look like. Still, he believes his work here, telling a range of stories is what Johnny would have wanted.

"He was the north star," Brian said. "Everybody wanted to come spend time with Johnny because they respected him, and they liked him. I'm just trying to be true to Johnny."

