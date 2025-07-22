The iconic Ernest Tubb Record Shop unveils new sign ahead of Broadway re-opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music is the heart of Nashville. For one shop in the city, there's a deep-rooted history that is coming back.

The iconic Ernest Tubb Record Shop will be reopening, and they unveiled the new sign on Broadway Tuesday morning.

Since 1947, the Ernest Tubb Record Shop has been a stomping ground for music fans, rising talents, and legendary stars.

It welcomed enthusiasts searching for inspiration and set the stage for the iconic Midnite Jamboree, featuring legends like Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and more.

They're swinging the doors back open this fall.

