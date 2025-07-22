Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

The iconic Ernest Tubb Record Shop unveils new sign ahead of Broadway re-opening

Ernest Tubb Record Shop
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
FILE - A pedestrian walks by the Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 15, 2014. The Nashville record store that was opened by Opry legend Ernest Tubb in 1947 will close as the building is being put up for sale. Owners announced on Friday that the shop on Broadway will close in the spring after being in its current location since 1951, citing circumstances “beyond our control.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Ernest Tubb Record Shop
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music is the heart of Nashville. For one shop in the city, there's a deep-rooted history that is coming back.

The iconic Ernest Tubb Record Shop will be reopening, and they unveiled the new sign on Broadway Tuesday morning.

Since 1947, the Ernest Tubb Record Shop has been a stomping ground for music fans, rising talents, and legendary stars.

It welcomed enthusiasts searching for inspiration and set the stage for the iconic Midnite Jamboree, featuring legends like Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and more.

They're swinging the doors back open this fall.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.

Woman earns college diploma after finding stability at Nashville's Strobel House

Talk about a hand-up that can change lives! This story that highlights Strobel House resident Johnnie Williams will remind you that there are services that can change an entire world for one person. After she found stable housing, she was able to graduate with a medical assistant diploma and a 4.0 GPA. Bravo Johnnie and bravo Strobel House!

- Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking