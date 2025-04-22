The Impact of Pope Francis, the First Latin American Pontiff, on Latino Catholics

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Catholics around the world, including those in Middle Tennessee, are mourning the death of Pope Francis.

“He was the Pope, not just for Catholics, but he was the Pope for the whole world,” said Father Gervan Menezes of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.

The Vatican announced that the 88-year-old Pontiff died Monday morning after suffering a stroke, which led to a coma and irreversible heart failure.

Born Jorge Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he became a priest in 1969. Pope Francis made history in 2013 when he became the first pope from Latin America.

“It was a great opportunity to have a Latino—somebody who looks like us, understands where we're coming from, and knows who we are,” explained Father Gervan.

As the son of immigrants, he rode public buses, cooked his own meals, and preached in the poorest neighborhoods. For Father Gervan, this papacy resonates personally as he immigrated from Brazil to help meet the needs of the church.

“It's not just about speaking Spanish; it's about understanding the culture and knowing who we are as Latinos. I am here serving the Lord,” he added.

Father Gervan believes the death of Pope Francis signifies the loss of a leader who helped reconnect many with their faith, especially within the Latino community. “I feel that it brought a sense of comfort for us,” said Father Gervan.

Pope Francis used his pulpit to advocate for the marginalized, including the poor, refugees, and immigrants.

“Even in his last Easter message, he said to be careful. Take care of people, because they are our brothers and sisters,” explained Father Gervan. These teachings, he said, were always rooted in mercy.

“With his life and his testimony of his papacy, that's really what he taught us: to be merciful because God is merciful and to be close to each other because God is close to us,” said Father Gervan.

