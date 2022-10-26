Watch Now
THE JUDDS: Love Is Alive features historical concert event at Murphy Center

Posted at 12:22 PM, Oct 26, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wynonna Judd is set to headline a historical concert event come November.

On Thursday, November 3, "THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE - THE FINAL CONCERT" will take place at the Murphy Center at MTSU, recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour, for a special televised program which will air in March 2023 on CMT.

This homecoming show will mark the largest concert to ever take place at the Murphy Center since Wynonna and her mother had their final show together on The Judds Farewell Tour.

Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride are also slated to join the event.

Additional special guests are expected and tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. Central, with a portion of proceeds benefitting NAMI Tennessee.

