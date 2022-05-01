The Judds to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame following Naomi Judds' passing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame following the passing of Naomi Judd.

The Country Music Hall of Fame gave a statement following the tragic news of her passing.

"The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum joins family and fans in grieving the sudden loss of Naomi Judd. Following the wishes of the Judd family, the museum will move forward with the Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1, with Wynonna planning on being in attendance. In addition to The Judds, Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles and Pete Drake will be formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Public red carpet arrivals are cancelled."

Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

