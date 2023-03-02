'The library staff has been vilified unfairly' Mayor says in reference to Kirk Cameron event

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Actor, writer and producer Kirk Cameron has been traveling across the country promoting his recent children's book, "As You Grow," but recently it was alleged he received pushback while stopping by the Hendersonville Public Library.

Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary responded to the allegations earlier this week stating that the "library staff has been vilified unfairly."

Clary said in a Facebook post that he enjoyed the event tremendously and that "the program and message were exceptional" Clary reiterated that he met with Cameron and Riley Gaines as well. He added that if he is going to praise people who live their values, he needs to live by his own as well and speak up.

"Fox News, a national outlet with nobody in Hendersonville this past week, took a comment from the publishing company that was terribly inaccurate," Mayor Clary said in the post. "I spoke with library staff several times last week and have interacted with them many times previously. I never saw any sign that they disagreed with Kirk Cameron's message. From everything I experienced, their concerns throughout the week were the patrons of the library and the safety of the people attending the event."

Clary continued, stating that staff had canceled some regular events to accommodate the event and were pleasant with everyone.

The mayor's full Facebook post can be read below.