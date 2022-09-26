'The Lord protected me,' Macon County SRO says about split-second decision to save a homecoming crowd

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Macon County SRO risked his own life to protect more than a hundred children, parents and teachers at the high school's homecoming parade last week.

Hundreds were lined up to watch when a vehicle at a high speed slipped through the barricade and headed toward the crowd. Deputy and SRO Aaron Shipley drove his patrol car into the vehicle before it could hit anyone.

In an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 5, Shipley said he made a split-second decision, which investigators now say likely saved dozens of lives.

"That's why you put on the badge. That's the reason to be an SRO to protect children. That's why we are there. If you ain't willing to do that you have no business being in a school," said Deputy Shipley.

He found himself in an almost impossible situation.

"I was working traffic when Captain West called about a reckless driver and to get the school children off the road," said Shipley.

Cellphone video shows the reckless driver James Corum swerving around roadblocks and speeding down the roadway straight toward the crowd of people waiting for the parade.

Video of Macon County rogue sedan

In that crowd were Shipley's own wife, Lindsey, and two of their sons.

"There were kids on both sides of the road. The car could have taken out so many classes," said Lindsey Shipley.

Deputy Shipley realized Corum was speeding right for the crowd.

In that instant ... he knew his only option was to jump into his squad car -- no time to buckle up -- and hit the gas.

His wife watched what happened next.

"It was seconds later and bam he collided head-on with the other car," said Lindsey.

The impact stopped the reckless car cold.

The suspect, Corum, was seriously injured.

But no students or teachers were hurt.

And somehow Shipley emerged from the crash unscathed.

"I didn't protect myself. The Lord protected me," said Shipley.

Witnesses say there is no doubt Shipley's quick action saved dozens of lives.

The community is calling him a hero, but his wife described him as "very humble."

"He'll tell you he was just doing his job," said his wife.

"That's right, it was my job," said Deputy Shipley.

The suspect in this case Corum, 53, of Lafayette, was hospitalized after the crash.

He will be formally charged later this week.

At this point, it's still now clear why he was driving in that manner or what exactly he planned to do.