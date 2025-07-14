NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following the June fire at the adjacent parking garage, the main Nashville Public Library branch will be closed through July 28.
If you're looking to pick up books that you had a hold on, you will be redirected to the Looby Branch at 2301 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.
You're encouraged to return books and other materials to the other locations across Davidson County.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
