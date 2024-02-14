The Music City Grand Prix won't happen in downtown Nashville this year. Here's why.

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will not happen in downtown Nashville this year, instead happening at the Nashville Superspeedway.

A location change is happening as a result of the upcoming construction of the Tennessee Titans' new stadium. The last IndyCar race at Nashville Superspeedway took place in 2008.

"With construction set to begin for the new Titans Stadium, the Grand Prix operations team knew they’d be faced with new challenges, knowing that the course used for the first three years would have to change dramatically for 2024’s race,” said Scott Borchetta, of Big Machine Music Grand Prix. “With several key locations around the stadium not available as in years past, and with the proposed course change to run through the streets of downtown Nashville (a big loop that utilizes the Korean Vets Memorial Bridge, First Avenue, Broadway, Fourth Avenue, and Korean Vets Blvd.) we simply don’t have the proper space needed by the race teams nor the proper access for downtown businesses and residences to execute the world-class event that is expected by our amazing fans, IndyCar teams and sponsors."

Indy NXT by Firestone, the developmental series for the NTT IndyCar Series, will also shift its 2024 championship finale to Nashville Superspeedway.

Fans will be able to access the latest info at MusicCityGP.com and NashvilleSuperspeedway.com.