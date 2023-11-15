Watch Now
News

Actions

The Music City Turkey Trot is for all ages, from strollers to seniors

The 5k and 1 mile run are at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving day
TTROT-2-Web.jpg
Run Nash
TTROT-2-Web.jpg
Posted at 4:08 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 17:18:11-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Music City Turkey Trot takes place at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 23, at Nissan Stadium.

Run Nash is hosting the event. The run includes a 5k and a 1 mile option, with the 1 mile starting at 8:10 a.m., just ten minutes after the 5k starts. All ages are welcome — jogging and strollers are allowed, as well as dogs as long as they are cleaned up after.

Runners are encouraged to pick up their race number and shirt prior to race day during the two-day packet pickup. The pickup locations are below.

Tuesday, November 21
Time: 3-7 p.m.
Location: Dick’s Sporting Goods Mt. Juliet; 401 S Mt Juliet Rd #605, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Wednesday, November 22
Time: 12-6 p.m.
Location: Dick’s Sporting Goods West Nashville; 6812 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

There are several awards categories: costume contest, overall, masters, grandmasters, seniors, grand seniors and grandest seniors. Every participant gets a tshirt to commemorate the event.

The race is an hour long. Tickets are $59 for the 5k and $39 for the 1 mile run, and a portion of the funds are going to a local charity, Nurture the Next, who supports parents and the communities where they live in creating loving homes and making them feel nurtured. Registration is open until Nov. 22.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens