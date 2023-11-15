The Music City Turkey Trot is for all ages, from strollers to seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Music City Turkey Trot takes place at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 23, at Nissan Stadium.

Run Nash is hosting the event. The run includes a 5k and a 1 mile option, with the 1 mile starting at 8:10 a.m., just ten minutes after the 5k starts. All ages are welcome — jogging and strollers are allowed, as well as dogs as long as they are cleaned up after.

Runners are encouraged to pick up their race number and shirt prior to race day during the two-day packet pickup. The pickup locations are below.

Tuesday, November 21

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Location: Dick’s Sporting Goods Mt. Juliet; 401 S Mt Juliet Rd #605, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Wednesday, November 22

Time: 12-6 p.m.

Location: Dick’s Sporting Goods West Nashville; 6812 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

There are several awards categories: costume contest, overall, masters, grandmasters, seniors, grand seniors and grandest seniors. Every participant gets a tshirt to commemorate the event.

The race is an hour long. Tickets are $59 for the 5k and $39 for the 1 mile run, and a portion of the funds are going to a local charity, Nurture the Next, who supports parents and the communities where they live in creating loving homes and making them feel nurtured. Registration is open until Nov. 22.

