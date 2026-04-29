The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum inducts 12 during Tuesday ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum has inducted its ninth class, honoring 12 individuals on Tuesday.

Dann Huff; Dolly Parton, recipient of the Industry Icon Award; George Thorogood & The Destroyers; John Boylan, recipient of the Producer Award; Keith Urban; Leland Sklar; Michael McDonald; and Nicky Hopkins (posthumously).

These inductees received Hall of Fame medallions and custom jackets.

“After this evening, The Musicians Hall of Fame will have inducted 200 musicians, producers, engineers and industry icons to its prestigious family," said Linda Chambers, co-founder and CEO of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum. "Each new class of inductees reminds us why we do what we do — preserving and celebrating the legacy of the musicians who bring songs to life. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome these artists into the Musicians Hall of Fame.”

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