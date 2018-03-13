Sam Hunt's ‘The Nashional' Music Festival Canceled

11:15 AM, Mar 13, 2018
3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - “The Nashional” Music Festival in Nashville has been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” 

The two-day event, which was to be headlined by Sam Hunt, had been scheduled for April 20 and April 21 at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall in downtown. 

The festival released a statement on its website that read in part:

“Although disappointed to share this news, we hope to find a future date to continue the prospect of a multi genre, inclusive festival for the City of Nashville.”

Refunds would be available, the website said. 

