Sam Hunt's ‘The Nashional' Music Festival Canceled

Partly Cloudy
HI: 49°
LO: 27°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - “The Nashional” Music Festival in Nashville has been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
The two-day event, which was to be headlined by Sam Hunt, had been scheduled for April 20 and April 21 at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall in downtown.
The festival released a statement on its website that read in part:
“Although disappointed to share this news, we hope to find a future date to continue the prospect of a multi genre, inclusive festival for the City of Nashville.”
Refunds would be available, the website said.