The Nashville Film Festival is back. After years of establishment and growth, what lies ahead?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 53-year tradition returns to Nashville this week, highlighting up-and-coming talents.

Starting in 1969, the Sinking Creek Film Celebration was established in East Tennessee. It was a place for innovative and experimental films.

The festival eventually moved to Nashville. After a few name changes over time, it became known as the Nashville Film Festival. During a key time, attendance more than doubled from 2003 to 2007.

"I think it's important to make films the world needs," said Tennessee writer and director Jesse Edwards.

Edwards is one of the filmmakers about to have his work screened at this year's Nashville Film Festival. His film is called Alta Valley.

"This is my first narrative feature," he said. "I did commercials and documentaries for over ten years. I always wanted to do a feature, and this is that. It took two years to make this. I wanted to make an action film, one that was exciting and stays true to my interests in filmmaking, but combine that with something that would make a difference in the world. It's a heartfelt attempt to make a movie about the need for reparations to indigenous peoples. The best criticism we can make toward racial injustice is practicing being part of something better. I think this movie does that."

"It's really for anybody who loves movies or wants to be part of the industry," said Jason Padgitt, executive director of the festival.

Padgitt hopes the event can give a spotlight to Tennessee filmmakers like Edwards. Having one of the 150 films selected for this year is an honor.

"Those are from a pool of over 7,000 entries we receive," said Padgitt. "Then, our programming team also picks some of the best films from the festival circuit including Sundance and the Cannes Film Festival. It's a mix of things we receive and things we invite."

This year's festival begins Thursday, with screenings at TPAC, the Belcourt, and Franklin Theater. It's an event that's come a long way over 53 years. Edwards is proud to be part of the story.

"I think it's essential to support up-and-coming filmmakers and to get behind new artists that are trying to do things," he said. "I think that pushes the whole industry forward. I feel really honored to be part of this film festival."