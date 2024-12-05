The Nashville Salvation Army asks for helping getting all angels adopted before this year's deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With just days until the deadline, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program in Nashville is calling for the community to help make the season brighter.

This year, the program is set to assist over 6,300 children and seniors, but with only three days left, around 200 angels still need to be adopted by December 7.

You can view the remaining angels and their wish lists online here.

You can choose an angel, shop for their gifts, and return them before the deadline this Saturday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.