The Nashville St. Patrick's Day parade says they are excited to be back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The airline offers that new, direct flight — Aer Lingus — is also the sponsor of Nashville's official St. Patrick's Day parade.

The annual St. Patrick's Day parade is set to roll through East Nashville, beginning Saturday morning at 10 a.m. This year's grand marshal is Fiona Prine — who will be joined by community groups, special guests, traditional Irish Pipe and Drums, and some of your favorite sports fans and mascots.

It's all organized by the Irish Network Nashville, a social group honoring Middle Tennessee Irish traditions. That group's president told me he's glad the parade is back and better than ever.

"We've renewed a tradition of an authentic St. Patrick's Day parade in Nashville," Conor Doolan, of the Irish Network Nashville. "Historically, there were parades in the 1800s and 1900s. There have been some large gaps, but the INN is really proud to bring back that tradition of an annual St. Patrick's Day parade."

For more event listings, times, and parking information, check out irishnetworknashville.com.