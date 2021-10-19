The Nashville Tractor accused of selling alcohol without permit, hit with cease and desist by TABC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville party bus has been hit with a cease and desist letter by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission. The Nashville Tractor is facing accusations of illegally selling alcoholic beverages and/or beer without a proper permit.

The cease and desist letter says the company was allegedly storing vodka and beer on the moving vehicle and selling them to customers without the license to do so. The Nashville Tractor could face additional penalties if they continue to sell alcohol without a permit.

According to its website, no outside drinks are allowed on The Nashville Tractor. "All alcoholic drinks provided via our on board cash bar by our partner bar Doc Holliday's," the website reads.

In a statement to NewsChannel 5, The Nashville Tractor owner Michael Winters said the company believes it has been operating appropriately.

"We are reviewing the letter as we have been operating within the rules in Nashville," Winter said.