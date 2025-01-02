The New Year can initiate a sobriety journey for many and community is key

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the new year, addiction and substance abuse centers say they see more inquiries and intakes.

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, nearly 141,000 Americans die from the effects of alcohol in an average year. But stopping a habit like that isn't always easy.

I spoke with one coordinator who says the key to sobriety success is community.

“I can’t tell you how many people have come to Nashville to get sober,” said Casey Hyatt.

The alcohol-soaked holidays can be fun for some but a danger for others.

Hyatt — who works for Cumberland Heights — said he knew firsthand.

He's standing 16 years sober and helps others on their journey.

“I learned really early in recovery that community and belonging was that key ingredient to long-lasting recovery,” said Hyatt.

It's why he's bragging about the success of the sober space at Nashville's Big Bash.

More than 6,000 people registered.

Hundreds stopped by throughout the night.

“It’s like a party anywhere else you know what I mean,” said Hyatt. “We had plenty of caffeine. We were making coffee. We had a hot cocoa bar and that kind of stuff, so it was nice.”

Hyatt said the new year is a time when they see higher inquiries and intakes of those looking to get clean.

He said the sober space was a way to give a gift that's helped him stay clean all these years: community.

“The truth is there will be everything and everything is what we can’t grasp unless we’re absent from the substance,” said Hyatt.

He's left the party scenes of Broadway and elsewhere in the rear-view, instead trading one habit for a better one.

“To recover out loud and be able to be a part of something greater than yourself and watch that impact just drift away across. It’s a huge deal,” said Hyatt. “I’m an addict so I can’t get enough of it.”

Hyatt said they hope the sober space will get bigger every year and every holiday gathering.

Do you have a story you want to share? Email me at amanda.roberts@newschannel5.com.