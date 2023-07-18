The pandemic caused a 'mass exodus' of pilots. What it means for your future flights.

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt across various sectors, and that includes the aviation industry.

Airlines in the United States, Canada and Mexico are grappling with a significant shortage of pilots, and experts predict that this issue will persist for several years.

Wings of Eagles, a flight school located in Smyrna, has recently witnessed a surge in enrollment, reflecting the growing demand for pilots.

While acknowledging the existence of a pilot shortage, school officials maintain that they are equipped to meet these demands with the right approach.

Kyle Willoughby, a seasoned pilot with years of experience, attributes his success to Wings of Eagles.

"I actually learned at Wings of Eagles. I started in March of 2009. I quit my full-time job and became a flight instructor for Wings, and then one thing led to another, and here I am today as part owner of the flight school," Willoughby said.

In a press release by Allegiant, it was revealed that North American airlines are short by approximately 17,000 pilots in 2023, and this number could double by 2032. Willoughby said believes that the pandemic exacerbated the situation.

"They started offering early retirement incentives to people, so you had early retirement and people who were mandated to retire. It was almost a mass exodus if you will," Willoughby said.

Also, a change in congressional regulations regarding required flight hours in 2013 has also played a significant role in the shortage, as stated by Willoughby.

However, flight schools are stepping up their efforts to address the issue.

"At the moment, we have about 155 students who are flying full-time," Willoughby said. "In the month of June alone, we conducted 1,500 hours of flight training, which is unprecedented for a mom-and-pop operation. The demand is incredibly high, and it's not just us. We have established strong relationships with other flight schools in the area, and new flight schools are emerging everywhere, all of them just as busy as they can be."

Wings of Eagles collaborates with institutions such as Liberty University and Veterans Affairs to assist individuals in obtaining their pilot licenses.

Willoughby anticipates that due to the surging demand, more people will choose this career pathway.

As North American airliners continue to grapple with the ongoing pilot shortage, flight schools like Wings of Eagles are taking proactive measures to address the issue.

However, it remains to be seen how long it will take for the industry to recover fully and meet the soaring demand for pilots in the years to come.