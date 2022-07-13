Watch Now
The Picnic Cafe set to move to new location in spring 2023

Posted at 12:21 PM, Jul 13, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After announcing earlier last month that the lease for The Picnic Cafe in Belle Meade wouldn't be renewed, the restaurant has found a new spot!

The local restaurant has been serving up favorites such as their famous chicken salad for nearly 40 years, and in spring 2023, they will be making their way to their new home.

The new location will still be in Belle Meade, just next to the Escape Day Spa and 360 Bistro at the 100/70 split.

The Picnic is currently open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. At this time, it is unclear if those hours will change at the new venue.

