Watch Now
News

Actions

The polls are closed. Check the results in Tennessee.

Election 2024 Tennessee Early Voting
George Walker IV/AP
"I Voted Today" stickers are seen during early in-person voting Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Election 2024 Tennessee Early Voting
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The polls closed in Tennessee at 7 p.m., with voters casting their ballots from the president down at the local level for Nashville's transit referendum.

Here are the results so far.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.

She's carrying her husband's legacy to raise money for Alzheimer's research

I am so inspired by Sheila Gann's love for her husband and her resilience. Anyone who has lost a loved one to Alzheimer's knows how cruel this disease is - not only for the patient but also for those who love and care for them. Mike and Sheila clearly had a remarkable love story, and she is now honoring that in the most beautiful way. Thanks to Forrest Sanders for sharing their story.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community