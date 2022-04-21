'The Price is Right' to bring Come on Down tour to Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To celebrate 50 years as arguably the most iconic game show on television, The Price is Right is hitting the road for a 50 city nationwide "Come on Down" tour. The tour is giving fans across the country the opportunity to play games, win prizes, and enter for a chance to win a grand prize of $50,000 while supporting local businesses along the way.

On Friday, April 22, the tour is here in Nashville. George Gray, the announcer for "The Price is Right" will be on hand and says fans can play Plinko, spin the Wheel, compete for a locally-themed Showcase, enjoy fun photo-ops and win prizes from Exit/In and Jack’s Bar-B-Que. Fans can also enter for a chance to win $50,000.

Founded in 1971, Exit/In is an independent, family-owned and operated music venue with over 50 years of history and Jack’s Bar-B-Que is a Nashville tradition that has been proudly serving barbecue "from pit to plate" since 1976.

The Come on Down tour will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Friday at 600 Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville. All guests will be asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.