'The ranch will never be the same without him' Foreman for Loretta Lynn's Ranch dies in flooding

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The foreman for Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Humphreys County is among those killed in Saturday's flooding. The country music star announced his death on social media.

According to the ranch's social media, Wayne Spears was swept away by the water and did not survive.

"There are no words at the ranch today... only tears. Our ranch family is our family. We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne in this devastating flood. He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He's one of us and the whole Lynn family Is heartbroken," Lynn shared on Facebook. "Please pray for his precious family and friends."

The property was hit hard by floodwater and severely damaged. Some areas of Humphreys County recorded 17 inches of rain on Saturday, likely shattering the state's 24-hour rainfall record.