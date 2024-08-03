The Red Bull Tennessee Knockout is headed to downtown Nashville this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Motorbike racing is headed to downtown Nashville this summer!
On Thursday, August 22, Red Bull will take over lower Broadway, transforming it into a Hard Enduro dirt bike competition. This competition will combine the most extreme elements of racing in a head-to-head competition!
This is a free event to attend! Spectators will be able to access select rooftops to watch!
Here's a look at the tentative schedule:
Wednesday, August 21:
- 8:00 a.m. – Broadway closed between 1st Ave and 3rd Ave
- 2nd Ave South remains open
- Course build between 1st and 2nd
Thursday, August 22:
- 6:00 a.m. – closure of 2nd Ave South (from Demonbreun St.)
- 2:00 p.m. – 3rd Ave closes (from Demonbreun St. to Commerce St.)
- 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. – Rider Practice
- 7:00 p.m. – National Anthem
- 7:15 p.m. - Round of 16
- 8:30 p.m. - Quarter Finals
- 9:10 p.m. - Semi Finals and 3rd place race
- 9:45 p.m. - Final
- 10:00 p.m. - End of show
- 11:00 p.m. - Load Out (Overnight if necessary)
Friday, August 23:
- 12:00 p.m. – Broadway open
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com).
