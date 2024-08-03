The Red Bull Tennessee Knockout is headed to downtown Nashville this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Motorbike racing is headed to downtown Nashville this summer!

On Thursday, August 22, Red Bull will take over lower Broadway, transforming it into a Hard Enduro dirt bike competition. This competition will combine the most extreme elements of racing in a head-to-head competition!

This is a free event to attend! Spectators will be able to access select rooftops to watch!

Here's a look at the tentative schedule:

Wednesday, August 21:



8:00 a.m. – Broadway closed between 1st Ave and 3rd Ave

2nd Ave South remains open

Course build between 1st and 2nd

Thursday, August 22:



6:00 a.m. – closure of 2nd Ave South (from Demonbreun St.)



2:00 p.m. – 3rd Ave closes (from Demonbreun St. to Commerce St.)



4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. – Rider Practice



7:00 p.m. – National Anthem



7:15 p.m. - Round of 16



8:30 p.m. - Quarter Finals



9:10 p.m. - Semi Finals and 3rd place race



9:45 p.m. - Final



10:00 p.m. - End of show



11:00 p.m. - Load Out (Overnight if necessary)

Friday, August 23:



12:00 p.m. – Broadway open



