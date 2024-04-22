The Rock 'n' Roll marathon returns on Saturday! Stay prepared with this traffic guide.

The Rock 'n' Roll Marathon returns to Nashville on Saturday, April 27 and with that means road closures. If you're planning on heading downtown, it's important to be aware of the closures and alternate routes.

Here's a look at the course map.

Rock 'n' Roll marathon

Beginning at 6:30 a.m., the 5k and 10k will begin on Demonbreun at 8th.

The marathon and half marathon will start on Broadway at 8th Ave and finish at Nissan Stadium.

Beginning Friday the 26th at 8 a.m. thru Sunday the 28th at 3pm, Nissan Stadium campus roads will be closed.

The list of road closures are...hefty, so we've attached a PDF listing all of them below so you can screenshot, save and have it handy when need be.

In addition to the closures, on-street parking will be temporarily restricted along the race route on Saturday. If you park in a no parking zone, you will be ticketed and towed.

In years past you may have been able to park at Nissan Stadium, but due to construction at Nissan, there will be no event parking.

It's advised that you park in one of the downtown garages.

Shuttles and train rides will also be available.

The Old Town Trolley shuttle will pick you up from Opry Mills Mall (North Lot between Gaylord Opryland and Regal Cinema), Holiday Inn Vanderbilt, Airport Center, Sheraton Music City Airport or Loews Vanderbilt and take you to the start of the race.

They will also return you to your original location at the end.

You can buy tickets here.

A special WeGo Star Marathon train will be running on Saturday as well.

The departure schedule is listed below:

Lebanon (334 W. Baddour Pkwy.) at 5 a.m.

Hamilton Springs (1000 Gaston Park Drive) at 5:08 a.m.

Martha (65 Martha Circle) at 5:15 a.m.

Mt. Juliet (22 E. Division St.) at 5:25 a.m.

Hermitage (4121 Andrew Jackson Pkwy.) at 5:35 a.m.

Donelson (2705 Lebanon Pike) at 5:45 a.m.

You will arrive at Riverfront Station at 6 a.m.

The return train will depart from Riverfront Station one hour after the event ends and will stop at all stations.

Most road closures and detours will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, but will reopen on a rolling basis after the last participant passes and materials are removed.