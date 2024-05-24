The Ryman is offering free tours this Sunday for Tennessee residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Sunday, May 26, the Ryman Auditorium is offering free tours to Tennessee residents!

It's the annual Ryman Community Day from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be free live performances on the PNC Plaza, kid-friendly activities like balloon animals and face painting, food trucks, drinks and more.

Here's the PNC Plaza lineup:



10:00am-11:15am: Dana Romanello

11:30am-12:45pm: Sean Cunningham

1:00pm-2:15pm: Jeff Woods

2:30pm-3:45pm: Brassfield

The Ryman has a new exhibit called "From Memphis to the Ryman" featuring mementos from Elvis Presley's Grand Ole Opry performance. Visitors have access to this, as well as the other exhibits, and a souvenir photo on the Ryman stage.

You can get your tickets online or walk in on the day of the experience.