The Ryman is offering free tours this Sunday for Tennessee residents

Ryman Auditorium
Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - In this June 8, 2015, file photo, pedestrians pass by the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Granville Automatic, which began in Atlanta and is now based in Nashville, recently released its album “Radio Hymns.” The title track recounts how the Ryman Auditorium was saved just as it was about to be demolished in the 1970s. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Ryman Auditorium
Posted at 2:29 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 15:29:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Sunday, May 26, the Ryman Auditorium is offering free tours to Tennessee residents!

It's the annual Ryman Community Day from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be free live performances on the PNC Plaza, kid-friendly activities like balloon animals and face painting, food trucks, drinks and more.

Here's the PNC Plaza lineup:

  • 10:00am-11:15am: Dana Romanello
  • 11:30am-12:45pm: Sean Cunningham
  • 1:00pm-2:15pm: Jeff Woods
  • 2:30pm-3:45pm: Brassfield

The Ryman has a new exhibit called "From Memphis to the Ryman" featuring mementos from Elvis Presley's Grand Ole Opry performance. Visitors have access to this, as well as the other exhibits, and a souvenir photo on the Ryman stage.

You can get your tickets online or walk in on the day of the experience.


