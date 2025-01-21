The second annual Kidsville Family Walk is free for all to enjoy at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Enjoy the outdoors with the family at this free event! Kidsville Family Walk takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 15!
The event, which is held at Centennial Park, will feature activities for the whole family, including arts and crafts, fun games and plenty of opportunities to explore nature!
Kids can play hopscotch, enjoy a dance party and even experience the magic of music through an instrument petting zoo!
Additional details on this free event are here.
