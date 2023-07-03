The second annual Pickleball Fest kicks off Monday in Nashville!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re looking for some fun ahead of the holiday, the second annual Great American Pickleball Fest is Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.!

Organizers say in addition to the unlimited open play, there will be food trucks, free fitness workouts, free clinics, a live DJ and more.

Tickets are $40 per person and event organizers say this event will support two local charities: Mid-South Liver Alliance and Athletes for America.

The pro-host for the event, Stephanie Lane, said this event opens the door for this fast-growing sport to make a name for itself in Nashville.

“We don't have facilities and courts in Nashville yet. We know Nashville is going to come aboard and help us keep this sport growing," she said. "I've been playing pickleball for 12 years and it has changed my life. It unites people no matter what you believe, no matter what background you come from, we put all that to the side on the court and have fun, exercise and socialize. It's a life-changing sport."

Organizers made a special announcement over the weekend to all of those who want to participate in the fun. The event is going to be indoors. Initially, the plan was for the fest to be outside, but they made the change for the health and safety of participants.

They have 14 indoor courts for coaching, pro play, celebrity games, and public play for those who want to play or learn the game.

“I just hope everybody will give pickleball a shot. I was a college tennis player so some people think you go and play pickleball when you can’t play tennis anymore, but you can do both! We want the tennis players and the pickleball players to get along together, exercise and just give it a try," she said.

Parking for the event is free at 1813 Nolensville Pike. To receive updated information, register at www.BMWOPB.com.