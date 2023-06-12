The state wants to take over the airport authority. Nashville says not so fast.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a bill passed through the Tennessee legislature to remake the airport authority, Nashville is now taking the state to court.

The Republican supermajority voted for the passage of the bill, while Democrats were against them, particularly legislators that represent Davidson County. These decisions were made on one of the last days of the 2023 general session. Democratic lawmakers have said throughout this session they felt these bills were payback for the Metro Council not agreeing to host the Republican National Convention for the next presidential cycle.

Metro's lawsuit calls out Gov. Bill Lee, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Governor Randy McNally.

"This hostile takeover only affects one local government and violates the Tennessee Constitution," Metro legal attorney Wally Dietz. "We have filed suit seeking to declare the law unconstitutional and ensure BNA’s future success."

As it was designed, the airport oversees the Nashville International Airport. The board oversees the planning, construction, operation and management of BNA and John C. Tune Airport. The second is to assure the promotion, encouragement and development of commerce and industry through air transportation.

This shift has created some questions from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a letter obtained by NewsChannel 5. Until early April, the FAA wasn't even aware this was a bill. Republicans argued that the airport served a bigger footprint now than just Nashville. However, these regulations of boards didn't apply to regional airports in Republican-led counties.

Here's how the bill breaks down the new board:



Four people appointed by the Speaker of the House

Four people appointed by the Lt. Governor

Two persons to be appointed by the governor

The mayor of the metropolitan government or the mayor's designee.

Of the 10 commissioners, at least seven must be residents of the county having a metropolitan form of government. Up until now, the Nashville mayor-appointed members to the board.

"The Nashville Airport has thrived with a bipartisan, business-oriented board appointed by Metro Government for more than 50 years," Dietz said. "As an agency and instrumentality of Metro, the Nashville Airport has consistently performed well and expanded its capacity, with more passengers coming through BNA than ever before. For reasons that defy both logic — and the state’s historical objective of removing politics and mismanagement from Tennessee’s airports — the legislature this year chose to upend fifty years of successful local management."