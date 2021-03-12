The Station Inn to be featured on the Grammys Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend is one of the biggest nights in music. The Grammys air Sunday night, and Nashvillians may see a familiar place during the show.

The Station Inn will be featured as the Grammys pay tribute to the independent venues that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

Additionally, the show will pay tribute to everyone from bartenders to box office managers, and those who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), The Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City), and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present various categories throughout the night.

For The Station Inn, it was a constant up and down, according to their marketing director Jeff Brown.

From live streaming bands to changing up how shows can be viewed, they have constantly tried to adapt and find ways to showcase music. He says Sunday will be more of a documentary style interview with the owner answering some questions, showing different things around The Station Inn, as well as talk about the struggles they've faced.

“We really feel like we're doing something to help, you know there have been a couple of venues that didn't make it through. Even some of our neighbors, didn't make it through, and we can finally do something about it. We can finally help do that final push as we really hopefully get toward the end of this thing. We can do something to make a difference,” said Brown.

The Grammys get underway Sunday at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 5.