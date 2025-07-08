The Store working hard to help local students feel confident with new backpacks, water bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In less than a month, kids will head back to class, and you what that means: shopping for school supplies! Supply lists are out, and stores are already stocked.

But for some, those "wish lists" are out of reach financially. That's where The Store comes in.

The grocery store for neighbors in need is adding school supplies to the shelves later this month.

They're hoping we'll all pitch in with two specific requests: backpacks and water bottles.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp visited The Store in 12 South, where she spoke with CEO Collen Mayer about how much it relies on the community's help.

"These are the most essential items and it's what makes a difference for a student feeling really proud walking into school - the backpacks and the water bottles. We'll be working to supply other things as well, but we need the community to step up and do backpacks and water bottles."

You can drop off new backpacks and stainless steel water bottles at Orange Theory locations, Kroger stores in the coming weeks, or shop via their Amazon wish list.

You can find that, and sign up to volunteer at their Back to School Bash, here.

